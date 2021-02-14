Qualifying Schools Final Stage fields confirmed as Stage 1B concludes

The two 128-player fields for the Final Stage of 2021 Qualifying Schools are now confirmed after Stage 1B concluded in the UK and Europe.

The sixth day of action in Milton Keynes and Niedernhausen saw the final chance for players to win through to the Final Stage, taking place from Sunday to Wednesday, where two-year PDC Tour Cards will be awarded.

American rising star Danny Baggish, pictured – who reached the last 32 at the 2020/21 World Championship – headlined the four automatic qualifiers at the Marshall Arena.

Development Tour event winner Jarred Cole, 2019 Irish Matchplay runner-up Liam Gallagher and Challenge Tour event winner Lee Evans also went unbeaten on the day to book their places in the Final Stage.

Another highly-rated American talent Leonard Gates was one of the automatic qualifiers in Niedernhausen, along with former World Championship competitor Dragutin Horvat, fellow-German Stefan Nilles and 26-year-old Dutchman Kay Smeets.

Joining the automatic qualifiers are the top 36 and 43 non-qualified players from the UK and European Stage 1B Orders of Merit respectively.

Among the UK Order of Merit qualifiers are former World Matchplay quarter-finalist Alan Norris, former UK Open semi-finalist Robert Owen and Challenge Tour event winner Ryan Harrington.

Former Lakeside champion Christian Kist, Canada’s World Cup of Darts quarter-finalist Matt Campbell and former Tour Card Holder Robert Marijanovic were among the European Order of Merit qualifiers.

The full list of 128-player fields for the Final Stage of UK and European Q Schools are listed below.

Three players who qualified for the Final Stage via the European Q School Orders of Merit have withdrawn and have been replaced by the next three highest non-qualified players taken in order from a combined reserves list.

Marko Puls, Karel Papezik and Marcel Zwally have withdrawn and will be replaced by Toon Greebe, Michael Hausler and Andrew Beeton.

Sunday’s play will commence at 1100 GMT in Niedernhausen and 1400 GMT in Milton Keynes.