Mud-loving Jewel Maker weighted to collect at Catterick

With underfoot conditions in his favour, Jewel Maker is a strong fancy at 9/2 to cash-in on a drop in the weights and score an overdue success in the 2.25 at Catterick today.

This five-year-old won at the second time of asking on heavy ground at Cork when trained in Ireland by Dermot Weld, after which he was allotted an opening handicap mark of 87.

He then moved to join Tim Eastery 12 months ago and posted some solid efforts in defeat. They included when beaten just a neck by Fairy Stories on heavy ground in a class 4 at Redcar off 70.

Jewel Maker also ran well when third on soft ground at Musselburgh off 73 and when a 3/4 length runner-up in a class 4 over this course and distance on bottomless ground off the same rating.

He is now able to race off just 62, a career-low, and that gives him outstanding claims at the weights in this class 5 affair.

Jewel Maker also comes into the race on the back of an improved effort last time out at Hamilton off 1lb higher when showing plenty of pace before keeping on to finish a two length fifth of 11 to the thriving Lyons Lane.

The form of that looks strong in relation to this weaker class 5 in my opinion, so if building on it Jewel Maker looks to hold outstanding claims of landing the spoils here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Jewel Maker (9/2 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power)