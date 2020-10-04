Mud-loving Keep Busy appeals in Abbaye

With proven form in the mud, Keep Busy makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 in the Prix de L’Abbaye at Longchamp today (4.25).

This John Quinn trained three-year-old had a terrific juvenile campaign when winning four times.

The last of those successes came in a Listed contest at Chantilly where he showed a game attitude to prevail by 3/4 of a length from Bavaria Baby on heavy ground.

Keep Busy has won just one of her eight starts this season – on soft ground at Hamilton – but has posted some solid efforts in defeat.

They include when a keeping on 3 1/2 lengths runner-up to Lazuli in a Listed contest at Sandown and an excellent 3 1/2 length second of 21 to Art Power in the Holyroodhouse Handicap at Royal Ascot.

Keep Busy also ran well on her penultimate outing when third to Dakota Gold in a Listed contest at Beverley and is once again partnered by Ryan Moore who was in the plate last time out at the Curragh where she went down by just 1/2 a length to Glass Slippers in a Group 1 on good ground.

The return to a softer surface is massively in her favour and in relation to Glass Slippers, who is favourite to retain her crown in this, she has to be the bet at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Keep Busy (6/1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)