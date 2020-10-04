Sottsass the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe punt

In today’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Logchamp (3.05), I think Sottsass is primed for a big run and worth a punt at 13/2.

This Jean-Claude Rouget trained four-year-old was described by his handler as “exceptional” after his success in last year’s Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly where he showed a smart turn of foot to readily beat Persian King by two lengths at Chantilly.

Sottsass went on to round-off the campaign with a fine third of 12 to Waldgeist in this when beaten 3 1/2 lengths.

After shaping as if needing the run badly seasonal reappearance in a Group 2 over 1m 2f here on very soft ground when a 1 3/4 length fourth of nine to Shaman he got back on the scoresheet when landing the Group 1 Prix Ganay at Chantilly.

Following a break, Sottsass then went down by a neck second to Skalleti – a winner here yesterday in a Group 2 – in a Group 3 at Deauville before finishing a solid staying on two length fourth of eight to Magical in the Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes over 1m 2f at Leopardstown.

The step back up to 1m 4f here is sure to suit and Sottsass has had his whole campaign geared around this race.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Sottsass (13/2 Paddy Power, William Hill – BOG, paying 4 places)