Mud-loving Molls Memory weighted to strike at Haydock

Following an eye-catching run last time out, the mud-loving Molls Memory is of major interest at 4/1 in the 7f handicap on today’s card at Haydock (1.55).

This Ed Walker trained six-year-old mare is a four time winner. The last two of those successes have come on heavy ground at Newbury.

In the first back in October 2019 she scored by 1/2 a length in a 15-runner class 4 contest off a mark of 85.

Molls Memory went on to and a class 3 at the same time last year when running on strongly from off the pace to score by 1 1/4 lengths off a rating of 84 – after which she was put up to 87

She has had three starts this year and the latest of those at York on good ground suggested that her time was near.

After being held-up, Molls Memory was denied a clear run at a vital stage before keeping on nicely without being unduly knocked about to finish a 5 1/4 length fifth of 18 to Boardman off 85.

The winner, who is a thriving and was in receipt of 5lb, is now rated 90 so that gives the form a solid look in relation to this class 3 affair.

Having been kindly dropped another pound, Molls Memory is now able to race off a mark of 84 – the same as when last successful.

It makes her a massive player in this and very much the one to be on in my eyes now that she has the testing ground that she relishes for the first time this season.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Molls Memory (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)