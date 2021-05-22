Keep Busy the bet in Temple Stakes

Now dropped back in class on ground which holds no fears, I think Keep Busy is very much the one to be on in the 5f Group 2 Temple Stakes on today’s card at Haydock (4.10).

This John Quinn trained four-year-old is one from one at this venue and has a 22 per cent strike rate having won four times and been placed on eight occasions in 18 starts.

The last of those successes came ion a conditions contest at Hamilton last August on soft ground where she ran on strongly to account from El Astronaute by a neck.

She went on to round off the campaign with two cracking efforts in Group 1 company. In the first of those she was beaten just a neck when runner-up to Glass Slippers in an 18-runner contest at the Curragh.

Keep Busy was then beaten just two lengths when fifth of 11 to Wooded in the Prix de L’Abbaye de Longchamp where after racing in midfield she kept on well to be nearest at the finish.

She finished right on the heels of the third and fourth home, Liberty Beach an Lady In France, and I fancy her to gain revenge on both those rivals here as underfoot conditions are very much in her favour.

Another plus is that Oisin Murphy now partners Keep Busy for the first time as he has an overall strike rate of 22 per cent when teaming up with the yard.

So in a race in which I feel will be run to suit, I strongly face her to make a winning reappearance.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Keep Busy (11/4 generally available – use BOG firms)