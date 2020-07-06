Muscika weighted to call the tune at Ayr

Muscika ran a cracker when runner-up last time out, so off an unchanged mark is strongly fancied to go one better and land the spoils in the 1.40 at Ayr today.

This David O’Meara trained six-year-old, who has won two of his four starts over course and distance, was last successful in May of last year at Thirsk where he ran on strongly to beat Hyperfocus by a head in a 14-runner class 3 affair off a mark of 87.

Muscika went on to finish runner-up on three occasions, including when beaten just 1/2 a length by Dakota Gold in a competitive 15-runner class 2 at York off 91.

He also ran well when fourth to that rival in the class 2 Great St Wilfrid at Ripon off 92 and a eighth of 24 to Golden Apollo in teh class 2 Ayr Silver Cup off the same rating.

The form of those races read well in relation to this class 3 contest and Muscika is able to race in it off a reduced rating off 85 – 2lb lower than when last victorious.

It makes him a key player at thw weights and Muscika signalled that his time was near at Doncaster six days ago when a 2 1/4 length second of 13 to Wentworth Falls at Doncaster, where he stayed on from off the pace having not got the clearest of passages to be nearest at the finish.

That was his second start of the season, so Musicka should now be spot on to do himself justice at a venue which clearly suits.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Muscika (5/1 BetVictor)