Muscika weighted to go well at Doncaster

Muscika shaped quite nicely on seasonal reappearance, so having been eased further in the weights looks worth an interest at 9/1 in the 2.00 at Doncaster today.

This David O’Meara trained six-year-old was last successful in May of last year at Thirsk where he ran on strongly to beat Hyperfocus by a head in a 14-runner class 3 affair off a mark of 87.

Muscika went on to finish runner-up on three occasions, including when beaten just 1/2 a length by Dakota Gold in a competitive 15-runner class 2 at York off 91.

He also ran well when fourth to that rival in the class 2 Great St Wilfrid at Ripon off 92 and a eighth of 24 to Golden Apollo in teh class 2 Ayr Silver Cup off the same rating.

The form of those races read well in relation to this class 3 contest and Muscika is able to race in it off a reduced rating off 85 – 2lb lower than when last victorious – having been dropped 2lb since finishing a tenderly handled sixth of 12 to Aljady at Haydock earlier in the month.

It makes him a key player at tne weights and Muscika looks sure to strip fitter for that spin.

He has also won twice and been placed five times in 14 starts in the grade, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Muscika (9/1 bet365 -BOG)