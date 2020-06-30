Tomorrow’s Dream of major interest on handicap debut

Tomorrow’s Dream makes his eagerly awaited handicap debut in the 8.00 at Chepstow today and is strongly fancied at 11/2 to make it a winning one.

Trained in Newmarket by William Haggas, this daughter of Oasis Dream shaped nicely on debut woth staying on from off the pace to finish a never nearer 2 1/2 length fifth of 12 to Splendidly at Newcastle.

The winner went on to follow-up at the same venue to be rated 89, whilst the runner-up Corvair won all three of his subsequent outings to be rated 94.

Lexington Dash, who came fourth, has won bothn his starts this season im impressive fashion with the last of those coming in a class 2 at Newmarket off 89 when scoring by 3 3/4 lengths.

Tomorrow’s Dream then only had to be driven out to open her account in a 12-runner novice contest at Wolverhampton when beating Mountain Brave by 1 1/2 lengths.

The runner-up went on to bag a brace of successes and finished runner-up last time out off 79, whilst the fifth home Never In Paris – who was beaten a total of 3 1/2 lengths – was allotted an opening handicap mark of 82.

Tomorrow’s Dream, who I out up as one of my horses to follow this season, was then far from disgracced one her final run of the campaign when racing too freely but keeping on to finish a 3 3/4 lengths four of nine to Union – who finished a solid second last time out in a class 4 at Newmarket off 80 – at Newcastle.

This efforts have seen the assessor give her an official rating of just 73, and judged on the form of the aforementioned races I think Tomorrow’s World has been underestimated and should be more than capable of winning more races at three.

The yard also has a 66 per cent strike rate with it’s runners at the venue in the past 12 months (two winners and one placed from just three runners).

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Tomorrow’s Dream (11/2 bet365 – BOG)