Musharrif makes plenty of appeal under Hanagan

Having caught the eye last time out and been eased further in the weights, Musharrif makes plenty of appeal at 17/2 in the 5f handicap at Pontefract today (4.20).

That run came at Beverley where after getting outpaced in the early stages the Declan Carroll trained encountered trouble in running before keeping on strongly to be nearest at the finish when a five length fourth of 11 to Indian Sounds off a mark of 72.

I thought it was a fine effort given how the race panned out and one which suggested his time was near.

He is now able to race in this same grade class 4 affair off 1lb lower (71) and that is 2lb lower than when last victorious over 6f at this venue in a class 3 in July of last year.

Musharrif went on to be placed in both his starts after that, both at this venue in class 3 affairs, off 77 and 79.

He is now clearly handicapped to go in again judged on those efforts and it’s interesting that having been partnered by 7lb claimer Zak Wheatley in all eight of his starts this season that he now gets the professional services of Paul Hanagan in the saddle.

Hanagan has an overall strike rate of just over 20 per cent when teaming up with the yard having won four times and been placed on six occasions from 19 rides.

Musharrif is also a course and distance winner, so looks to have plenty going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Musharrif (17/2 bet365 – BOG)