Get on THE DONNY DOZEN out 12 RED HOT tips for Wednesday Night’s action at Doncaster

There is plenty of competitive Graded action for punters to get their teeth stuck into this evening with a 12-race card at Doncaster. The meeting is of course adhering to strict social distancing guidelines and will be held behind closed doors.

However, you can watch the meeting through live streaming the action on your chosen device such as a laptop or phone. You can do this via a number of bookmaker apps which give you the opportunity to watch all of the action literally at your fingertips. You don’t even have to have a bet as with the new Watch & Bet initiative, all you need to do is login to your bookmaker account and you can watch every race for free.

We’ve previewed the action with our best bets to hopefully provide some fillip to your midweek entertainment. Tonight’s action focused on graded racing. This essentially means that all of the dogs running at the tracks are trained at Doncaster and run at the track most weeks. The highest graded race is an A3 and this goes all the way down to a B6 which is one of the lowest form of action. If successful in an A1 event, you may take the step up in grade and compete in Open Racing, which is the highest quality of greyhound racing.

We enjoyed four winners from eight selections, a creditable 50% strike-rate with last week’s tips which winning at 11/10, 2/1, 11/4 and 7/2. We’re hungry for more success this time around and are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies at the meeting. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best.

And remember Sport Readers to check out and give our sister paper a follow www.thebet.co.uk

6:09: Doncaster: Minglers Priory (Trap Five)

A dog in consistent form who finished a good third on his last start. A reproduction of some of his latest efforts would see him go close here.

6:28: Doncaster: A Longlong Road (Trap Five)

An excellent contest in which this son of Superior Product can continue his fine form. He is unbeaten in his last two starts and bolted up from this draw last time out. He has been showing electric pace and given some of his other rivals can be tardy from the traps, he makes plenty of appeal.

6:43: Doncaster: World Apart (Trap Four)

A bitch in fine form, she backed up a smart five-length win wityh a smart success last time out, staying on strongly to score. This draw should suit and she has to be supported given the form she is in.

6:58: Doncaster: Gaga Sunset (Trap Four)

Has been somewhat disappointing of late, but has been well-backed on her last few starts. Things haven’t really gone her way but most of this field all need to improve and she could return to form here.

7:18: Doncaster: Mossey (Trap Six)

Clearly needs to improve again, but has trialled nicely and if she takes to her first proper run in a competitive field, she is of serious interest.

7:36: Doncaster: Misterin Lake (Trap Five)

A bitch who clearly has ability, but has disappointed of late. She did however show a return to form when third last time out and this draw could be more to her liking. She is the one to beat on her best form.

7:56: Doncaster: Haven Boss (Trap One)

Impressed with the manner of her win in D4 company last time. She showed good early pace and ran on strongly. This trip could be the making of her and she looks sure to go close in this event.

8:17: Doncaster: Kilara Hagler (Trap One)

Enjoyed a well-deserved success at Doncaster last time out when staying on strongly. That showed he clearly has the talent to improve and it could give him the confidence he needs to go on and win again.

8:38: Doncaster: Russanda Ranger (Trap Two)

A dog who holds live claims. He posted a good time last time out and will improve on that run.

8:54: Doncaster: Tiermana Diva (Trap One)

Shaped well when third last time out having been slow away. He will clearly improve on that effort and this looks a very winnable event.

9:12: Doncaster: Mums Ruby (Trap Three)

More than capable of running well here. She has posted a number of good times of late and was unlucky not to win last time out. This bitch can make amends here.

9:28: Doncaster: Glashedy Rock (Trap One)

Shaped well last time out and will be suited by the return to this draw. He clearly needs to take another step forward, but this looks a winnable finale.