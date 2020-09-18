Music Society primed for repeat bid in Ayr Bronze Cup

Having caught the eye last time out, Music Society makes plenty of appeal at 9/1 in today’s 6f Ayr Bronze Cup at the Scottish venue (3.55)

This Tim Easterby trained five-year-old did well last season when winning three times and posting some solid efforts in defeat.

The last of those successes came in this contest where after tracking the leaders on the far side he stayed on strongly when shaken-up to challenge by Paul Mulrennan at the furlong marker to beat Highly Sprung by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 81.

As a result, Music Society started this campaign on a mark of 86 and has failed to trouble the judged in five starts.

However, he was far from disgraced in the second of those when fourth of nine in the Scottish Stewards’ Cup at Hamilton off 85 and there was lost to like about his latest effort when fifth of 15 to Abel Handy at Ripon just over two weeks ago off 81.

After racing in midfield, Music Society kept on nicely from the two marker under tender handling to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over two lengths.

It was an effort which suggested he was coming to the boil at the right time for this and he is able to race off an unchanged mark of 81 – the same as when landing the spoils 12 months ago.

Mulrennan is also now back in the saddle for the first time this season, so everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Music Society (9/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – paying 6 places)