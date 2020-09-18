Bucephalus appeals at 10s in Newbury finale

Having been gelded, Bucephalus looks worth a bet at 10/1 in the 1m 2f handicap that br9ings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Newbury(5.20).

This colt hails from the yard of Ed Walker and shaped with plenty of promise in two runs as a juvenile last season.

In the first of those over 1m at York, he was held-up in the early stages before staying on well under tender handling to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over two lengths when fourth of 11 to Sword Beach.

The runner-up Arch Moon has won since and is now rated 86 whilst the third home Yoshimi, who finished just a length in front of the selection, finished a fine seventh in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot off 85.

Bucephalus backed that up with a solid sixth of 14 to First View over 1m at Kempton when keeping on to be beaten 3 1/4 lengths.

The second, third, fourth and fifth home have all won since. Grand Bazaar, who finished just a neck in front of Bucephalus ran off 91 when last seen in action.

It made an opening handicap of 80 look exploitable and Bucephalus ran well of it over the 1m 2f trip of this at Haydock when an eye-catching staying on 3 3/4 length fifth of 10 to Walkonby after being slowly away.

The runner-up Kipps ran a cracker when a 1/2 length runner-up to Hukum in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot, whilst the third home Glentiel has won since.

That gives the form a solid look and Bucephalus also shaped better than the bare result last time out at the same venue when clipping heels before staying on to finish fifth of seven to Midnights Legacy off his current mark of 79.

On both starts his year he has hung and looked not to be concentrating, so it looks a good move by connections to have gelded.

If that gets him to focus on the job in hand, then Bucephalus ought to be up to winning a race of this nature off his current rating.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Bucephalus (10/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 4 places)