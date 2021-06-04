Musselburgh Saturday Tips: Eeh Bah Gum weighted to strike under Allan

Now reunited with David Allan Having been eased further in the weights, Eeh Bah Gum makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 in the 5f handicap at Musselburgh (4.55).

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old progressed throughout 2018 when winning five times.

In the last of those at York in a class 2 he broke smartly and made all to win unchallenged by 1 1/2 length from Fool For You off a mark of 83.

Although he failed to get his head in front the following season in six class 2 contests , Eeh Bah Gum did post some efforts in defeat.

They included second time up at at York when a keeping on 1 3/4 length fourth of 21 to stable companion Copper Knight off a rating of 88.

He went on to finish a a cracking 3/4 length fourth to Ornate in the Investec Dash at Epsom, again off 88, when not getting the clearest of passages and finishing off strongly.

The form of those races read well in relation to this class 3 affair and Eeh Bah Gum is able to race in it off 71 – 12lb lower than when last victorious.

It massive player at the weights and he comes into this having shaped quite nicely on return to action in a class 4 at Thirsk when fading close home to finish a 2 1/2 length seventh of 10 to Ready Freddie Go.

Eeh Bah Gum then showed speed before fading to finish fifth of six in a class 3 at Ripon last time out.

He should now be cheery ripe to do himself justice now returned to class 4 company and I think there is every chance of him bagging the rail early and playing catch me if you can.

If that proves to be the case then I can see Eeh Bah Gum being hard to peg back and pass in what looks a weak race for the grade now reunited with Allan who has a terrific strike rate of just under 43 per cent on him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Eeh Bah Gum (6/1 BetVictor, William Hill)