Doncaster Saturday Tips: Sweet on the chances of Surprise Picture

On the back of an eye-catching run last time out, Surprise Picture is a strong fancy at 17/2 to go one better and and the spoils in the 1m handicap that brings proceedings to a close at Doncaster (4.50).

That came in a nine-runner class 4 affair at Redcar where the Hugo Palmer trained three-year-old was beaten just a length into third behind Maison De York off a mark of 80.

After being held-up towards the rear, Surprise Picture made headway two from home when shaken-up by Kevin Stott. When then eventually ridden to chase leaders inside the last he stayed on strongly to be gaining all the way to the line.

I thought he was asked for his effort too late and may well have prevailed if sent about his business earlier.

However, Surprise Picture did shape as if ahead of his mark so a 1lb rise in the weights is nothing to worry about in my eyes.

Indeed, the winner – to whom he was conceding 7lb – is an improving sort has since gone on to land the hat-trick at York off 4lb higher to now be rated 82.

That gives the form a rock solid look in relation to this same grade class 4 affair and the booking of Callum Shepherd to do the steering is another positive as he has a 40 per cent strike rate when teaming up with the yard in the past 12 months (two wins from five rides).

So with the stable also in fine form, I think there is nothing not to like about the chances of Surprise Picture.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Surprise Picture (17/2 generally available)