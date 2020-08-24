Mustaqbal makes plenty of appeal at 10s

Mustaqbal has slipped to a handy mark, so having shaped nicely in both starts this season makes plenty of appeal at 10/1 in the 1m handicap at Ayr today (5.25).

This Michael Dods trained six-year-old won over course and distance back in June 2018 off 66 and went on to score at Carlisle by four lengths off 70.

He got put up to 76 for that and is now able to race off just 63 having been dropped 5lb since that start of the campaign.

That is his lowest rating since April 2015 and gives Mustaqbal major claims at the weights on the pick of his form.

He also comes into this having run well when a keeping on fourth of 12 to Angels’ Whsiper at Pontefract before finishing an eye-catching four length sixth of 12 to Royal Big Night over this course and distance.

Mustaqbal showed now be fully tuned to do himself justice, goes well for Callum Rodriguez and hails from a yard whose inmates having been running well of late.

He is undoubtedly weighted to go in again at any time, so I think he has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Mustaqbal (10/1 BetVictor, William Hill)