Class-dropping Wadi Al Salaam weighted to strike

Wadi Al Salaam returned to form when runner-up last time out, so now dropped in class of just 1lb higher looks worth a wager at 7/1 to go one better and land the spoils in the 6f handicap at Ayr today (2.10).

This Tim Easterby trained three-year-old colt got off the mark at Newcastle back in October when bearing Zabeel Champion by a short-head off an official rating of 70.

The runner-up, from whom he was receiving 7lb, has won twice since to be rated 94 and the pair pulled nearly three lengths clear of the third home.

Wadi Al Salaam was allotted an opening handicap mark of 74 after that and was far from disgraced off it when seventh off 11 to Brunch, a three-time winner this season who scored off 91 when last successful, at the same venue.

He is now able to race off 68 in this class 5 affair having posted a much improved effort on his third start of the season when a running on 1 1/4 length runner-up to Intrinsic Bound off 67 last time out at Doncaster in a class 4.

The third and fifth in that contest, Alben Spirit and Dream Together, have both come out and won since.

It gives the form a strong look in relation to this lower grade affair, so if building on that Wadi Al Salaam has every chance from a handicapping perspective of landing this class 5 which lacks any real strength in depth.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Wadi Al Salaam (7/1 BetVictor, Sky Bet)