My Way Or The Highway

Not the best Sunday racing ever seen by any stretch of the imagination but it is at least interesting to see Gordon Elliott sending Lieutenant Highway over from Ireland to contest the Sandown bumper that rounds off the card.

He ran well enough first time out when third despite running green late on and will have learned plenty from that experience, but this looks a decent race on paper at least, and he will need to add to that to come home in front this afternoon under jockey Sean Bowen.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lieutenant Highway 3.45pm Sandown 11/4 Bet365