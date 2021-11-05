I’m A Huge Fan

If the eight runners all stand their ground so we get an each way one-two-three option, then I am interested in having a small bet on the Rebecca Curtis trained Fanamix who is a decent price considering.

Yes, he was pulled up over fences last time out at Limerick but the going was atrocious that day so he had his excuses, n

and he had won two point-to-points in a row prior to that effort. Still only a youngster at the age of six, he makes his debut over hurdles this afternoon for his new connections, and considering he has proven he has plenty of abilily, his price is just too much for me to resist here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Fanamix 2.30pm Ffos Las 20/1 Bet Victor, Paddy Power, Betfair and others.