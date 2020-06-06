Nathan Aspinall crowned Home Tour champion

Nathan Aspinall was crowned champion of the PDC’s first ever home-staged event by winning the Low6 Home Tour Championship Group last night.

As the innovative tournament reached its climax with the final night of action, Aspinall recorded a hat-trick of wins over Gary Anderson, Jonny Clayton and Jelle Klaasen to seal top spot.

The Premier League star, who would have been defending his US Darts Masters title in New York this weekend, kicked off the night in strong fashion with a 6-3 defeat of Dutchman Klaasen.

Gary Anderson also began with a win over Jonny Clayton, before the Scot was edged out 6-5 by Aspinall in one of the highest-quality games of the tournament, which proved crucial in the final standings.

Anderson bounced back with a win over Clayton, to ensure the fate of the title would remain unresolved heading into the last game of a series which began on April 17.

However, Aspinall was not to be denied, as the former UK Open champion held his nerve to defeat Clayton 6-4 and clinch the title.

“I hope all the fans have enjoyed it in these tough times for everyone,” said Aspinall.

“Thank you to the PDC and Low6 for putting on a brilliant tournament.

“I think a lot of us were sceptical at the start but we’ve all loved it. I’ve fully enjoyed taking part and I’ve also won it, so happy days!

“With the announcement today that the World Matchplay will go ahead on its originally scheduled dates I can’t wait to be back on the stage and on TV.”

Spanning across 43 nights, the Home Tour began with a 32-group first phase, with live darts broadcast from the homes of 101 PDC Tour Card Holders, with Luke Woodhouse’s nine-darter the memorable highlight.

Ten nights of Play-Offs action followed, before Friday’s Championship Group ended with glory for Aspinall.

Low6 Home Tour Play-Offs

Championship Group

Friday June 5

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Jelle Klaasen

Gary Anderson 6-2 Jonny Clayton

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Jelle Klaasen

Gary Anderson 6-5 Nathan Aspinall

Gary Anderson 6-3 Jelle Klaasen

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Jonny Clayton