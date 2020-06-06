Have you been mis-sold a LAP DANCE?

If you like a lot of disgruntled STRIP CLUB punters reckon you’re DANCE didn’t live up to expectation you maybe due compensation CLAIM infamous ‘No Win No Fee’ BRIEFS Levy & Frank.

This firm of AMBULANCE CHASERS say anyone who has ever been MIS-SOLD a dance could be in line for a PAYOUT under EUROPEAN sale of goods laws, which we are tied into until we finally LEAVE the EU.

A spokesman for the company told Daily Sport “Since the launch we’ve seen an unprecedented number of claims, some 500% higher than for PPI.”

He went on to say the average claim is expected to be £25,000 and some PAYOUTS could run into MILLIONS.

Is being mis-sold a LAP DANCE a crime? We’ve all done it been out got PISSED and spent more than we should have and now the ‘Where there’s blame, There’s a claim’ culture has set their sights on STIP CLUBS as their next little earner.

One such club owner told Daily Sport “We’ve been shut now for 3 months because of Coronavirus, not me or the girls have earnt a penny and now some F**KER starts this shit.”