Native Fighter has a big shout at Newcastle

Now returned to the level, Native Fighter looks weighted to run a huge race in the 3.55 at Newcastle today.

This six-year-old landed back-ro-back contests at Kempton in 2018 when trained by Simon Dow, scoring in a class 5 off 69 and a class 4 off 72.

He went on to be placed on three occasions – finishing runner-up in a class 4 at Newmarket off 78, second in a class 3 at Kempton off the same rating and third in a class 4 at Kempton off 82.

Native Fighter then joined Jedd O’Keefe and after two spins on the level had his attentions switched to hurdling – winning at Market Rasen in July of last year.

He also comes into this having made a winning start over hurdles for new handler James Moffatt when landing a class 3 handicap at Carlisle back in October by 3/4 of a length.

Native River is now able to race off a flat rating of just 72 and that gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective in this class 5 contest.

He also has a good record in the grade having won once and been placed on two occasions in three starts in it, so taking everything into account looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Natuve Fighter (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)