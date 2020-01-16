Laxey worth another chance at Ludlow

Laxey failed to shine on return to action, but has form in the book whicb suggest he is worth another chamce in the maiden hurdle at Ludlow today (1.50).

This Henry Daly trained five-year-old showed signs of ability in two bumper runs and shaped with plenty of promise in three hurdle runs over 2m last season.

After finishing an eye-catching staying on fifth of 15 to Smarty Wild at Ludlow, Laxey shaped well for a long way before weakening to finish fourth of nine to subsequent Grade 3 Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle winner Flash The Steel Steel at Warwick.

He then went on to round off the campaign with a fine three length second of 15 to Elusive Belle at Warwick.

The winner had earlier finished a 2 1/4 length runner-up to subsequent dual Grade 1 Reserve Tank at Sandown and also ran well on seasonal reappearance when third to current ante post Champion Hurdle favourite Epatante at Newbury.

Notre Patri, Newton Boy and Sammy Bill – who cane third, fourth and fifth respectively – have all come out and won since.

That gives the form a veru solid look in relation to this class 4 affair which is easier than when Laxey who was pulled-up on seasonal reappearnce in a competitive class 3 handicap over 2m 3f at Sandown in November.

He has since been given a nice break to freshen up and the step up to 2m 5f promises to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Laxey (9/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)