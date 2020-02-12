Never To Forget fancied in Kempton opener

Having posted an improved effort last time out, Never To Forget makes plenty of appeal at 13/2 in the 5.00 at Kempton today.

This John Butler trained five-year-old is a lightly-raced sort who was well-beaten in his first four starts when sent off at huge odds on three occasions – 40/1 and 50/1 twice.

He then attracted some support over 1m here last month when sent off 8/1 finishing fourth of 14 to Maqboola in a class 6.

After being held-ip in mid-division, Never To Forget made goo headway to chase the leaders on the inside two from home before being umable to quicken and beaten six lengths.

He was not unduly knocked about one it was clear he would not be winning and having been eased a further 2lb in teh weights is now able to race off a rating of 50 having initially been allotted an opening handicap mark of 55.

It makes him a key player at the weights in this lower grade class 7 affair and Never To Forget remains unexposed and open to further progression – unlike the vast majority of his rivals.

The stable has also had a couple of winners of late – as has Grace McEntee who takes off a handy 3lb with her claim.

Never To Forget also appeals as the type that will be suited by the step up to 1m 3f, so looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Never To Forget (13/2 generally available – use BOG firms)