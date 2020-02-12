Misu Pete an each-way punt at 20/1

Misu Pete is back down to a handy mark, so having hinted at a return to form last time out looks worth an each-way play at 20/1 in the 8.00 Kempton today.

Trained by Mark Usher, this eight-year-old has won once and been placed three times in 10 runs at the track.

He was last successful in July of last tear when bolting up by six lengths at Newbury in a class 5 apprentice under today’s rider Isobel Francis off a rating of 56.

Misu Pete was then beaten just a short-head at Wolverhampton off 55 and is now able to race off 57 having been dropped 6lb following three runs after a break.

It gives him every chance at teh weights of being competitive in this class 6 contest and Misu Pete has won or been placed in 20 of his 52 starts in the grade.

He also comes into this on the back of a creditable 5 1/2 length third of 13 to Rock Icon at Wolverhampton where his cause was not helped by racing out wide.

If buiding on that he loosk weighted to go well here at huge odds.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Misu Pete (20/1 generally available – use BOG firms)