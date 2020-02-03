Neville’s Cross a punt in Carlisle opener

Neville’s Cross has shown enough to suggest he is worth a wager at 7/2 in the 1.50 at Carlisle today.

This Tom Lacey trained five-year-old is a promising sort who has only had three starts. After finishing second on debut in a bumper at Hexham, he shaped nicely on his first spin over hurdles when fourth of 12 to Potters Venture at Chepstow.

Neville’s Cross raced at the head of affairs until weakening two from home to be beaten 22 lengths without being unduly knocked about.

The runner-up Stick With Bill has gone on to score twice, whilst Thunderstruck – who finished six lengths behind the selection in sixth – had previously finished a 4 1/2 length runner-up to Enrilo who has won again since and finished third behind Thyme Hill last time out in the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle off an official rating of 141.

That’s give the form a decent look in relation to this class 4 affair and Neville’s Cross comes itno it having shaped better than the bare result last time out at Wetherby when a 9 1/2 length fifth of seven to Black Pirate.

He held every chance when making a bad mustake two from home which stopped him in his tracks and was then allowed to come home in his own time.

I think both those efforts suggest Neville’s Cross ought to be up to winning a race of this nature and Lacey has a 50 per cent strike rate at the venue on the last 12 months having saddled two winners and a placed from just four runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Neville’s Cross (7/2 bet365 – BOG)