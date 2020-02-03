Lily’s Gem taken to open hurdling account

Irish raider Lily’s Gem looks to hold leading claims of opening her account over hurdles in the 2.55 at Carlisle today.

This Stuart Crawford trained seven-year-old mare won a bumper at this venue by 12 lengths and has made the frame in four of her seven starts over the obstacles.

She went down by just a neck here to Ambrose in a handicap over 2m 1f and also ran very well two starts back at Down Royal when a keeping on 8 1/2 length third of 18 to Opposite Attracts over 2m 4f.

The winner is an improving sort who had previously bean beaten just 1 3/4 lengths to Longhouse Poet – a 142-rated Martin Brassil inmate who has since finished third in two Grade 1 contests behind Envoi Allen and Latest Exhibition – amd has since gone in again at the same venue.

That gives the form a solid look and a repeat should be good enough to see Lily’s Gem land this 2m 3f class 4 contest.

She is also officially rated 118 – the same as hat-trick seeking favourite Penny Mallow – but receives a handy 12lb from that rival.

It makes her very much the one to beat in my book judged on her run at Down Royal if bouncing back from a below par effprt at Ayr last time out. A return to this venue in a plus as she has won once and been placed twice at it in four starts.

Daily Sport recommended beT 2pts win Lily’s Gem (2/1 Sky Bet – BOG)