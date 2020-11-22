Neville’s Cross fancied to get back to winnings ways at Uttoxeter

I thought Neville’s Cross shaped better than the bare result last time out, so now dropped back in grade off an unchanged mark he looks worth a punt at 7/1 in the 2m 7f handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter today (2.28).

This Tom Lacey trained five-year-old has taken his form to a new level since going down the handicap route.

After opening his account over this course and distance back in September when scoring comfortably by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark of 109 he followed up in facile fashion of 118 at Hereford when landing a class 3 by 20 lengths.

Neville’s Cross got put up to 130 for that bloodless success and was sent off a well-backed 100/30 favourite to a competitive 17-runner class 2 Pertemps qualifier at Cheltenham.

After making a mistake at the third, he got shuffled back six from home before rallying to make headway into midfield four from home.

He then responded to pressure and kept on to finish a 17 3/4 length sixth to Honest Vic. Given how the race panned out I thought he did as well as could be expected and fancy him to turn the tables on Sirobbie who finished 2 1/2 lengths in front of him but had an untroubled passage.

I think there is still more to come from Neville’s Cross and that he should be capable of winning a class 3 race of this nature off 130 for a yard which has saddled three winners from its last five runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Neville’s Cross (7/1 bet365 – BOG)