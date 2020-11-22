Mystic Dreamer makes plenty of appeal at Exeter

Having been eased further in the weights, Mystic Dreamer makes plenty of appeal at 11/2 in the 2m handicap hurdle at Exeter today (2.43).

This Nick Gifford trained six-year-old mare had some smart number form to her name. She ran a blinder on debut at Ascot when finishing a 3/4 length second of 12 to Silver Forever and the winner has gone on to win three of her four starts over hurdles – including a Listed contest – to be rated 145.

Mystic Dreamer went on to open her account two starts later in a bumper at Cheltenham when getting the better of the now 141-rated hurdler Floressa by 1/2 a length.

Although she has so far failed to get her head in front over the obstacles, Mystic Dreamer has run well in defeat. They include when a neck second to the no 125 rated Martha Brae at Fontwell.

Mystic Dreamer was allotted an opening handicap mark of 113 on the back of that and wasn’t disgraced in a class 3 off 111 at Doncaster back in February when a keeping on never nearer nine length fourth of 11 to Miah Grace.

She is now race in this class 4 affair of 108 and that makes her look potentially well-treated – especially on the strength of her bumper form.

Mystic Dreamer also comes into this having not been knocked about on return to action at Lingfield after 237 days on the sidelines and looks sure to strip fitter for that.

The yard runners have also been going well of late, so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Mystic Dreamer (11/2 BetVictor, 888sport – BOG)