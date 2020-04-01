New dates for Nordic Darts Masters

The inaugural PDC World Series of Darts event in Copenhagen has been moved back four months, with the Nordic Darts Masters now to be staged on October 23-24.

The sport’s top stars, led by World Champion Peter Wright (pictured) and world number one Michael van Gerwen, were set to take on leading players from across the Nordic & Baltic region on June 12-13 at Forum Copenhagen.

With the global restrictions currently in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the decision has been made to move the Nordic Darts Masters to be staged later in 2020.

The inaugural event at Forum Copenhagen will begin on Friday October 23 with the first round, which sees the eight PDC stars drawn against the eight regional representatives.

The tournament then concludes with two sessions on Saturday October 24, with the quarter-finals in the afternoon session followed by the semi-finals and final in the evening session.

The four PDC Tour Card Holders from the Nordic & Baltic region retain their places in the tournament, with Lithuania’s Darius Labanauskas – a World Championship quarter-finalist this year – joined by Finland’s Marko Kantele, Sweden’s Daniel Larsson and Latvia’s Madars Razma in competing.

Three Danish representatives will also compete in the tournament, with the final place being awarded to a PDCNB qualifier.

The PDC representatives are also set to include Fallon Sherrock, who created history and worldwide headlines as the first woman to win at the PDC World Championship in December.

Tickets purchased for the original dates of the Nordic Darts Masters will remain valid for the equivalent session of the new dates. Refunds can be applied for through Ticketmaster (http://bit.ly/DenmarkWS).

2020 Nordic Darts Masters

Nordic & Baltic Representatives

Marko Kantele (Finland)

Darius Labanauskas (Lithuania)

Daniel Larsson (Sweden)

Madars Razma (Latvia)

3x Danish Representatives + 1x Qualifier

Friday October 23

Evening Session

First Round

Saturday October 24

Afternoon Session

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session

Semi-Finals & Final