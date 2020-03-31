Arse washer coining it during bog roll crisis

DAILY SPORT – WORLD EXCLUSIVE

The NATION have all been gripped by the recent WORLD SHORTAGE of toilet rolls and the CORONAVIRUS linked recession, but one ingenious entrepreneur JJ McGinty is COINING IT after his JJ’s Arse Washing business went viral and he can’t keep up with the demand.

McGinty was turned down when he applied to be on BBC TV’s “DRAGONS DEN” with the idea looking for £100K of investment for 25% of the business, but the BOLTON based entrepreneur has had the last laugh with his business now valued at £25 million and enquiries from as far a field as Pakistan wanting to FRANCHISE the service.

JJ [McGinty} speaking EXCLUSIVELY to Daily Sport said “I got turned down by Dragons Den, those 5 TWATS must be GUTTED now! adding “I’m doing over 3,000 ARSES a day from my 15 depots nationwide.”

With a company whose motto is “No Arse Too Big or Too Small” trade with never BOTTOM out.

Daily Sport says – On a more serious note to our loyal readers don’t try this at home.