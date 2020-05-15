Newcastle to stage first meeting if racing resumes on June 1

An all-weather eight race card ar Newcastle will be the first meeting to be staged if racing is given the go-ahead to resume behind closed doors on June 1.

The British Horse Racing Authority has revealed it’s intial schedule for for resumption, with racing havong not takne place in Britain since meetings behind closed doors at at Wetherby and Taunton on March 17.

It comes following news from the Government that there would be no professional sport – even without spectators – in England until at least June 1.

The BHA statement also gave plans for the 2000 and 1000 Guineas to be run on June 6 and 7 and Royal Ascot would remain in its traditional spot in the calendar. The Derby and Oaks will both be run on July 4.

Newcastle and Kempton will race on June 2, followed by Kempton and Yarmouth on June 3 and Newcastle and Newmarket on June 4.

Lingfield and Newmarket feature on June 5, with those tracks also in action on June 6 together with Newcastle. Haydock, Lingfield and Newmarket host the June 7 fare, and Chelmsford, Haydock and Lingfield on June 8.

Newmarket’s Friday card will be headlined by the Coronation Cup, which has been moved from Epsom, plus the Brigadier Gerard Stakes, Paradise Stakes and Abernant Stakes. Lingfield hosts its Derby and Oaks trials on that that day.

There are 18 meetings scheduled for the eight days. Of the 149 races, 96 are handicaps which equates to 64 per cent – a decrease from the 73 per cent in the initial plan released by the Resumption of Racing Group. 14 of the races are for two-year-olds, an additional two.

It’s news that all racong fan’s have been longing for but still needs the government to give it the all-clear. Here’s hoping they do just that!