‘Darts At Home: Sportsman Special’ to be played on Saturday

Golf’s Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, Snooker star Mark Selby, Heavyweight Boxer Dave Allen and England and Nottinghamshire Cricketer Alex Hales are set to star in a special sportsman edition of ‘Darts At Home’ this Saturday to raise money for the NHS.

‘Darts At Home: Sportsman Special’ will be played from 1400 BST on Saturday May 16 as four household sports stars step up to the Oche.

Broadcast live on the PDC’s YouTube channel, fans will be able to donate vital funds to NHS Charities Together throughout the event.

The competition is based on the PDC’s popular ‘Darts At Home’ concept, which has seen PDC players around the world playing each other remotely via a live video broadcast.

Following on from the ‘Footballers Special’ last weekend that featured Declan Rice, James Maddison, Charlie Austin and Paul Gallagher, four more of the PDC’s most high profile sporting fans will take their turn to prove their prowess with the arrows.

European Tour golfer Johnston will kick things off in the first game of the afternoon against opening batsman Hales, before three-time World Snooker Champion Mark Selby faces the ‘White Rhino’ Allen in the second match.

All the action will be broadcast live on the PDC’s YouTube channel, with darts commentator Dan Dawson on hand to run through proceedings, along with live on-screen graphics to enhance the viewing experience.

The tournament will be played in a league format, with all competitors playing each other once over a best-of-three format, and all players beginning each leg on 301 and ending on a double or bullseye.

Darts At Home: Sportsman Special Fixtures

Saturday May 16

Andrew Johnston v Alex Hales

Mark Selby v David Allen

Alex Hales v David Allen

Andrew Johnston v Mark Selby

David Allen v Andrew Johnston

Mark Selby v Alex Hales

Tournament Rules

* All matches are the best of three legs.

* The player listed on the left of the fixture will throw first in odd-numbered legs.

* Two Points awarded for a win.

* Should players finish level on Points, the Leg Difference will be used to decide positions. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between two players, then the winner of the game between the two players will determine who finishes higher. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between three players, the Overall Average of each player (across the three games on the night) will be used to determine who finishes higher.