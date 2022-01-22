No Need To Get Cross – Pipe Runner All Set For A Big Run.

Two miles seven furlongs will take some getting for the novices on this heavy ground and although I can understand why the bookmakers have Ballygrifincottage at the head of the market, 2/1 or less does look too skinny to me.

Danilo D’Airy came under consideration returning to hurdles after a good patch over fences, but at 12/1 or so I prefer a little each-way on Crossing Lines for the David Pipe yard.

Two wins out of three in point-to-points suggest he has plenty of ability, and he wasn’t disgraced when third on his hurdling bow at Chepstow on his first start in over two years and over an inadequate two and a half miles.

Trip and going look ideal here, and I fully expect plenty of improvement, and at that price, even a place will do for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Crossing Lines 1.20pm Lingfield 25/1 Paddy Power, Bet Victor, and Betfair