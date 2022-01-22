Dash For The Cash

I can never pretend that I am not a massive fan of Bristol De Mai who has won for me numerous times, and I do hear he is buzzing at home, but two miles six furlongs may not be his best trip and I will reluctantly desert him in the 3.00pm and side with another pal in Dashel Drasher.

He did me a favour when winning over hurdles last time out at Newbury, but he is even better over fences (in my opinion), and track trip and ground all look ideal here for a stable whose horses are running out of their skins lately.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dashel Drasher 3.00pm Lingfield 5/2 Bet 365 and William Hill