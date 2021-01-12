Nordic Fire fancied to gain overdue success

On the back of two solid efforts, Nordic Fire looks worth a bet at 6/1 to belatedly get back to winnings ways in the 7f handicap at Newcastle today (6.30).

This five-year-old got off the mark at the third time of asking when trained in France by Andre Fabre and was allotted an opening handicap mark of 90 after joining David O’Meara.

He failed to trouble the judge and was well-beaten in five starts for his new handler, but after joining Roger Fell in September of last year ran well third time up over this course and distance when a 1 3/4 length third of 12 to Algaffaal in a class 5 off 65.

Nordic Fire also posted a solid effort on his penultimate start over 1m here when a second of 14 to Jewel Maker off 64 where he made smooth headway to dispute the lead a furlong from home before keeping on to be beaten 2 1/2 lengths.

He backed that up with another fine effort over course and distance last month off 65 when getting headed inside the last and losing second close home to finish a 1 1/4 length third of 12 to Greek Kodiac.

Those runs suggest his time is near and despite now having to run off 66 I think he still looks potentially well handicapped.

It also looks a good move by connections to fit Nordic Fire with cheekpieces for the first time as they will hopefully help him to concentrate and finish off stronger at the business end of affairs.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Nordic Fire (6/1 888sport – BOG)