Lopes Dancer handicapped to strike in Newcastle opener

Having been eased further in the weights, Lopes Dancer looks to have lots going for him in the 1m 4f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Newcastle (3.25).

This William Bethell trained nine-year-old has a fine record over course and distance having won three times and been placed on three occasions in 11 starts.

The last of those successes came in a class 4 where he stayed on well to score by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 73.

Lopes Dancer backed that up with a solid third over course and distance in another class 4 off 77 and is now able to race off 71.

It gives him a big chance at the weights on the pick of his form and he comes into this having shaped nicely in a class 4 at Wolverhampton when weakening deep inside the last to finish a 3 3/4 length fourth of eight off 2lb higher.

That was his third start back from a break, so Lopes Dancer should now be spot on to do himself justice now returned to track which clearly plays to his strengths.

He also now drops back down into class 5 company, a grade in which he has a 21 per cent strike rate – so everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Lopes Dancer (5/1 generally availabl – use BOG firms)