Nothing not to like about Kingbrook in November Handicap

In the 1m 4f November handicap at Doncaster today (3.15), the lightly-raced and progress Kingbrook looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils.

This three-year-old has some fair form to his name as a juvenile when trained by Mark Johnston and winning one of his four starts.

He then joined the shrewd Ian Williams outfit and has shown improved form in all three of his starts this season for his new handler.

After finishing an eye-catching staying on never nearer third over 1m 2f, Kingbrook ran a cracker over the same trip when a keeping on length third of 11 to the ultra-progressive Ilaraab, who has since gone on to land the five-timer off 5lb higher, in the Dubai Duty Free Handicap at Newbury.

Kingbrook then relished the step up to the 1m 4f trip of this for the first time when landing the competitive 17-runner class 2 Old Rowley Handicap on soft ground at Newmarket off a mark of 91.

After racing close-up, he took up the running two from home under Richard Kingscote and only had to be ridden out to readily account for Loughanini by 1/2 a length.

I thought he was value for more than the winning margin, so a 6lb rise in the weights looks fair, and he remains unexposed an open to further progression over this trip

So worth Kingscote once again in the saddle he look very much the one to be on in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Kingbrook (11/2 Unibet – BOG, paying 6 places)