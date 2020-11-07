Presidential an 18/1 each-way play in Doncaster finale

Presidential lost all chance when fly-leaping at the start last time out, so having been eased further in the weights I think he looks worth an each-way punt at 18/1 is in the 7f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Doncaster(3.45).

This Roger Fell trained six-year-old has a strike rate of 28 per cent over course and distance having won twice and been placed on three occasions in six starts.

In the last of those successes on seasonal reappearance he stayed on strongly to account for Muntadab by a length off a mark of 84.

Presidential then ran very well in the a competitive class 2 to affair at Royal Ascot off 89 when finishing a keeping on never nearer 4 1/4 length sixth of 22 to Sir Busker in the Silver Hunt Cup off 89.

He backed that up with a solid 3/4 length third of 12 to Masked Identity in a class 3 at Newmarket off the same rating and was then far from disgraced when a keeping on 4 3/4 length fifth of eight to Vale Of Kent in a class 2 at Newmarket off 86 when slowly away.

I think he can be forgiven his run over course and distance 14 days ago where he on the back foot from flag fall and having been dropped another pound he is now able to race in this class 3 off his last winning mark of 84.

It makes Presidential a key player at the weights on his aforementioned efforts – especially his run in the Silver Hunt Cup – on ground that holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Presidential (18/1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power, 888sport – BOG)