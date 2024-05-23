O’Brien Runner Can Make A Monkey of The Bookies

At The Curragh this evening, Joseph O’Brien finally sends the once raced Galen back to the track in the 6.20pm where his fitness sems a bigger issue than his ability.

Beaten two and a half lengths over this course and distance last July, he hasn’t been seen since, but his conqueror was none other than current hot Derby favourite City Of Troy, so the form looks well above average.

Clear of the rest of the field that day, he still holds entries in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Irish Derby, both Group One’s, suggesting he remains highly regarded, and if he is fit enough to do himself justice, he could outgun all of his nine rivals here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Galen 6.20pm The Curragh Evens Bet365