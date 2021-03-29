Oceanline weighted to open account

Oceanline has shown enough to suggest he is worth a punt at 9/2 to open his account in the extended 1m handicap on today’s card at Wolverhampton (8.20).

Trained by Alan King, this three-year-old has shaped with plenty of promise in three quick starts to date in October/November of last year.

In the first of those over 7f at Chelmsford he was slowly away and found himself detached before making good headway two from home to finish a 2 1/2 length second of 10 to the now 85-rated Inveigle.

Oceanline the posted a similar effort over 7f at this venue when racing at the rear before staying on to finish a never nearer two length fourth of 12 to Kaheall.

The winner went on to follow-up on handicap debut off 82 and is now rated 85, whilst the runner-up Emperor Saint won next time up and is now rated 86.

Bakersboy, meanwhile – who came third – was beaten only 1 3/4 lengths last time out in a class 2 conditions contest when denied a clear run and is now rated 91.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this class 4 affair and Oceanline comes into it on the back of a solid handicap debut over this course and distance off his current rating of 78 when given plenty to do before finishing a never threatening three lengths third of eight to Sweet Bertie.

He has since been given a break, and I think his aforementioned runs suggest that he should be more than capable of winning a race of this nature off his current rating.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts Oceanline (9/2 bet365 – BOG )