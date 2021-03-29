Zafar handicapped to strike at Fontwell

Zafar has form to his name which suggests he is worth a wager at 5/1 in the 2m 5f handicap hurdle on today’s card at Fontwell.

This Philip Hobbs trained six-year-old ran well back in 2019 when runner-up to Belargus at Ascot and third at Fontwell off an official rating of 127.

He has also posted some solid efforts this season, including three starts back at this venue over 2m 1f when a 9 1/4 length fourth of 11 to Gustavian in a class 4 handicap off a mark of 117.

The winner went on to follow-up before finishing a solid third last time out in a class 2 at Uttoxeter off 135, so that gives the form a decent look.

Zafar backed that up with a staying on 16 length second to And The New in a class 3 over 2m 4f at Wincanton off 115.

The third home Stormy Flight has since finished a solid third in a class 3 at Sandown, whilst the fourth home Broken Quest – who finished 17 1/2 lengths behind the selection – went on to score next time up.

Zafar, who failed to get competitive last time out in a bumpers’ jumper at Lingfield, has since been dropped another pound and is able to race in this less competitive class 4 off a career-low rating of 114.

It makes him a leading player from a handicapping perspective and I think the drying ground and step up in trip will be in his favour, so this looks a nice opportunity for him to open his account.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Zafar (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)