OUR fighters are the hardest of the hard men

So says Lawrence Tracey – and he would know.

Lawrence meets Mason Shaw for the vacant British middleweight championship on BKB 23 at the O2 Arena on Saturday, November 20.

He gets his shot after blowing out Darren Godfrey inside a round in September – and says nothing compares to BKB™

Lawrence is a seasoned fighter. He’s fought in kickboxing and boxing rings and the MMA cage. He just loves fighting!

He told the papers this week that bareknuckle boxing is the hardest of all combat sports.

Lawrence was saying that in the cage or the boxing ring, fighters can find a way to take a breather, but that bareknuckle fighters don’t have anywhere to hide, that if you’re dazed and hurt in a bareknuckle fight, you’re in trouble.

Everyone at BKB™ understands how dangerous the sport is.

That is part of the appeal, why we respect the fighters so much and why we have two doctors at ringside for every show.

The safety of our fighters is the priority at every one of our shows and always will be. We understand how dangerous the sport is. Even the winners end up with bruises in BKB™

But medical research has proved that bareknuckle boxing is less dangerous than gloved boxing.

Fighters don’t take round after round of punishment, the way boxers can do in a 12-round championship fight.

We believe our fights are better for the fighters – and the fans as well.

There’s more action in BKB™ – and we pride ourselves on having 50-50 fights. You don’t see prospects bashing up journeymen on BKB™ shows. Everyone is trying to win and has a fighting chance of winning.

That is the blueprint of BKB™

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown