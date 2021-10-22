Hobbs Mare Can Go Close On Her Debut Under Rules

I suspect the form of the bumper here at 5.20pm may well work out worth following add although it is a tricky one to call, word on the street is that Philip Hobbs has a decent mare on his hands in Head And Heart who came home in second on her only start in a point-to -point.

With her stable remaining in great form, and Tom O’Brien in the saddle, there is every chance the daughter of Mount Nelson can get off to a winning start under rules, and on breeding alone you would have to think she may be even better over this sort of trip than the three miles she faced at Fairyhouse on her point-to-point run in Ireland.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Head And Heart 5.20pm Aintree 10/1 Bet365