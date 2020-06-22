Our Man In Havana worth a wager at Windsor

Having run well when runner-up on seasonal reappearance, the well-weighted Our Man In Havana looks worth a wager to go one better and land the spoils in the 7.00 at Windsor today.

This four-year-oldwas last successful at Wolverhampton back in November of 2018 when accounting for Red Stripes by 1/2 a length off a mark of 62 when in the care of Richard Price.

His other three wins prior to came off 69, 72 and 77 and he has also finished runner-up on two occasions off 78.

Our Man In Havana is now able to race off a reduced rating of just 54 – 8lb lower than when last victorious and a career-low.

It gives the gelding, who is now in the care of Tony Carroll, a huge shout at the weights and there was lots to like about his run at Chelmsford six days ago where he showed plenty of early dash before being outpaced inside the final furlong and finishing a 3 1/2 length second to Seneca Chief over 5f.

The step up back to 6f, over which he has won twice, is a plus in my eyes as is the booking of Tom Marquand to do the steering as he does well when teaming up with the yard.

So in what is a weak class 6, everything looks in place for Our Man In Havana to get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Our Man In Havana (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)