Reassurance taken to open her account at Thirsk

In the 4.55 at Thirsk today, Reassurance looks worth siding with at 8/1 to open her account.

This four-year-old filly shaped well on several occasions in 2018 when in the care of Jason Tate.

They included when a 1/2 length second of eight to Thimbleweed at Nottingham on her final start if the campaign when a 5 1/4 length third of 13 to Rose Tinted Spirit at Newcastle off a mark of 70.

There was also lots to like about her first start for Tim Easterby in a class 5 at Wetherby last seasonwhere after being held-up off the pace she stayed on nicely under tender handling to finish a four length fifth of nine to Railport Dolly in a race which wasn’t run to suit as she needed a stronger gallop off a rating of 68.

Reassurance then failed to build on that in her nxet three starts befire being fitted with the blinkers for the first time and posting a much improved effort when going down all guns blazing by 1/2 a length to The Fiddler at Redcar off 58.

She got put up to 61 for that but is now able to race off 58 again in this class 6 having been dropped 2lb having run well on return to action at Wolverhampton when travelling striongly before keeping on to finish a 2 3/4 length fifth of 12 to Bird For Life.

If building on that, Reasssurance looks a huge player in this off her current rating having started life off in handicaps off 78.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Reassurance (8/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)