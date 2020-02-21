Over To Sam fancied to follow-up at Exeter

Over To Sam scored in good style last time out, so off just 3lb higher looks worth siding with at 5/1 to follow-up in the 2.15 at Exeter today.

This Harry Fry trained nine-year-old is very lightly-raced for his age having only had five starts – winning twice.

He comes into the race on the back of a taking success in a four-runner contest over 3m 1f at Plumpton where he raced and jumped left at tinmes.

However, after taking up the running two from home travelling well only had to be ridden out to readoly account for Virginia Chick by 1 3/4 lengths.

He had the hat-trick seeking Sussex national winner Christmas In April a further length behind in third, so that gives the form a decent look in relation to this same grade class 3 affair

The assessor also appears to have been kind in raising Over To Sam just 3lb and a revised rating of 135 could well underestimate his ability given his unexposed profile.

Both his successes have also come on soft ground and Over To Sam, who won on debut in a maiden hurdle at this venue, appeals as the type that should have plenty more to offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Over To Sam (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)