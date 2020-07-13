PDC Summer Series: World Champion Wright takes Day Five title



Peter Wright claimed his third ranking title of 2020 with victory in Sunday’s PDC Summer Series Day Five in Milton Keynes, edging out Gerwyn Price as Devon Petersen made a late claim for Betfred World Matchplay qualification.

A dramatic final event of the five days at the Marshall Arena saw the World Champion show his class to take the £10,000 title, defeating Price in a high-quality final.

Wright defeated Jelle Klaasen, Darren Webster, Brendan Dolan, Nathan Aspinall on his way to the semi-finals, and averaged 109 in seeing off Wayne Jones 7-2.

After sharing the final’s opening two legs, Wright took four in a row to move 5-1 up, and through the Welshman hit back briefly it was the World Champion who closed out the win.

Wright had also reached the Day One final in Milton Keynes, losing to Michael van Gerwen, but Sunday’s triumph saw him top the Summer Series Order of Merit with £22,000 prize money across the five days.

“I’m pleased to win and it’s great for me,” said Wright. “It could have been two wins, but I wanted to be top of the Summer Series Order of Merit and I knew I had to win today, so I’ve done that.

“It’s ideal preparation for the World Matchplay and it’s good to be back playing.”

Price was in sensational form to enjoy his best run of the week in Milton Keynes, averaging over 100 in wins over William O’Connor, Darius Labanauskas, Jose De Sousa, James Wade and Devon Petersen.

That included a 113 average against Labanauskas as well as his dramatic 7-6 semi-final win over Petersen.

Petersen was agonisingly short of claiming a spot in the final as he staged a late bid for Betfred World Matchplay qualification.

The South African had to win Sunday’s event to force his way into the World Matchplay field, and defeated world number one Michael van Gerwen as well as Lisa Ashton, Christian Bunse, Daryl Gurney and John Henderson to reach the semi-finals for the second time this year.

He landed a 170 checkout in the last four against Price, but missed one dart at double 16 for victory as his hopes of glory on the day were shattered.

Jones also won through to the semi-finals in his best run on the ProTour since May 2016, seeing off current Unibet Premier League leader Glen Durrant as well as Adrian Gray, Robbie Collins, Mike De Decker and Scott Baker.

Scottish ace Henderson was a quarter-finalist as he also saw a late bid to qualify for the World Matchplay fall narrowly short, with Petersen winning their shoot-out in the last eight.

Saturday’s Day Four winner James Wade and former UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall also reached the quarter-finals alongside Scott Baker, who enjoyed his best run for over a year.

Darren Webster landed a nine-darter during his first round win over Kim Huybrechts, matching the achievement of Rob Cross 24 hours earlier in landing a perfect leg.

PDC Summer Series Day Five (Players Championship 13)

Sunday July 12, Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

Last 16

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Jose De Sousa

James Wade 6-3 Chris Dobey

John Henderson 6-5 Mickey Mansell

Devon Petersen 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Peter Wright 6-1 Brendan Dolan

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Scott Baker 6-0 Madars Razma

Wayne Jones 6-4 Mike De Decker

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 6-1 James Wade

Devon Petersen 6-3 John Henderson

Peter Wright 6-5 Nathan Aspinall

Wayne Jones 6-0 Scott Baker

Semi-Finals

Gerwyn Price 7-6 Devon Petersen

Peter Wright 7-2 Wayne Jones

Final

Peter Wright 8-2 Gerwyn Price