Latin Knight weighted to strike on handicap debut at Kempton

Latin Knight looks on a potentially handy mark and worth a punt at 9/1 on handicap debut in the 5.10 at Kempton today.

This Marco Botti trained three-year-old shaped with stacks of promise on debut here over 1m 4f when a keeping on 1 3/4 length second of 12 to Omnivega.

The winner went on to follow-up on handicap debut at Linfield off 80 to now be rated 85 and the front two pulled 3 1/2 lengths clear of the third home.

Latin Knight then clearly failed to take to the fibresand surface when sent off favourite and finishing a well-beaten fourth of seven at Southwell.

However, following a break he shaped much better over 1m 2f here when a keeping on 6 1/2 length fifth of 10 to Hold Fast, who ran in a Grou;p 2 next time up, in what looked a fair maiden.

Latin Knight has been allotted and opeming mark of just 74 on the back of those efforts, and that looks exploitable in this 1m 3f class 4 contest – especially judged on his debut run behind Omnivega.

He looks to have been brought along with handicaps in mind and is also one of the least exposed in the line-up and open to further progression now going down that route.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Latin Knight (9/1 bet365 – BOG)