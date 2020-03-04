Percy’s Prince a punt under Fanning

Now stepped back up in trip, Percy’s Prince looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils in the 5.00 at Lingfield today.

This four-uear-old opened his account in a 2m handicap at Kempton last September when in the care of Sir Mark Prescott and beating Nordano by a neck off a mark of 51.

He went on to finish a decent fourth of 14 over the same course and distance off 55, after which he joined Amanda Perrett.

Percy’s Prince ran well on his first start for his new handler over 1m 4f at Kempton back in November when third off a rating of 55 and comes into this having shaped better than the bare result suggests in his last two outings.

In the last of those over 1m 5f here, he was poorly positioned at the back of the 11-runner field before keeping on well to be nearest at the finish when a 2 1/2 length fifth to Amanto off 52.

Percy’s Prince has since been eased another pound in the weights, so is now back down to the same mark as when scoring at Kempton.

It gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective now stepped back up to 2m in this class 6 affair where it has hard to make a case for the majority of his 13 rivals.

The booking of Joe Fanning to partner Percy’s Prince for the first time also catches the eye as he has a 33 per cent strike rate when teaming up with the yard in the past 12 months (three winners and one placed from just nine rides).

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Percy’s Prince (4/1 bet365 – BOG)